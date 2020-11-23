BOULDER, COLO. — An Irish snack bar brand is debuting stateside through a partnership with the Hershey Co. Launching at Circle K stores in Arizona and Texas, Fulfil bars feature 15 grams of protein, 1 gram of sugar and a blend of vitamins. Flavors include chocolate salted caramel, chocolate peanut caramel, chocolate peanut butter and chocolate brownie.

Hershey announced a minority investment in Fulfil Holdings Ltd. last August through its venture capital fund. The following month, the Hershey, Pa.-based company acquired One Brands, LLC, a maker of low-sugar protein bars. One Brands is distributing Fulfil bars in the United States. New retail partners are expected to be announced throughout 2021.

“As a leader and expert in the protein bar category, One Brands is excited to bring Fulfil to the US market in order to expand our collective reach into the full spectrum of performance, nutrition and better-for-you snacking,” said David Ziegert, president of One Brands. “By leveraging One’s extensive distribution network, Fulfil will be able to bring its much-loved indulgent, candy-like protein bars to more consumers.”