ROBESONIA, PA. — Kyle Sensenig has been promoted to project manager at Reading Bakery Systems (RBS), a manufacturer of snack production systems. In his new role, Mr. Sensenig will work closely with customers to manage the successful delivery of projects, control project scopes, budgets and schedules.

Mr. Sensenig joined RBS in January 2017 as a mechanical designer.

He received a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Penn State University and is OSHA-10 General Industry and SOLIDWORKS CSWA certified.

“Kyle is a great addition to our project management team, which is integral to our success,” said Tremaine Hartranft, director of technical sales, RBS. “He has also been a key contributor to recent technology integrations and product lifecycle management efforts. We look forward to his continued growth with RBS.”