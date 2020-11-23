WASHINGTON — The average price paid for white pan bread increased 1.1¢ in October, rebounding from a month-over-month decline of 0.3¢ in September, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the US Department of Labor. The price of whole wheat bread also increased, climbing 8.9¢ per lb.

The national average retail price of white pan bread was 150.3¢, up 1.1¢ per lb from September and up 17.8¢ from October 2019.

At 217¢ per lb, the national average price for whole wheat bread was up 8.9¢ per lb from September and up 22.2¢ per lb from October 2019.

The national average price of family flour in October was 45.2¢, up 0.1¢ from September and up 2¢ from a year ago.

The national average price for spaghetti and macaroni in October was 122¢ per lb, down 3.6¢ from September but up 4.2¢ from October 2019. Chocolate chip cookies were 384.8¢ per lb, up 18.9¢ from September and up 24.6¢ from October 2019.

The national average price of white long-grain rice in October was 76.6¢, down 1.1¢ from September and down 0.7¢ from October 2019.