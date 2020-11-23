The makeup line Easyline, from Fritsch, a Multivac company, was designed to complement the Fritsch Rollfix dough sheeter. It’s a pastry line for small and medium-sized artisan bakeries. However, it can be used to produce an extensive range of pastries including cut, folded, coiled, filled or punched pastries. The motorized guillotine guarantees high numbers of strokes with precise cutting accuracy. The cutting frame enables the use of up to two cutting rollers and a marking punch.

