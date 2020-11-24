SHELBY TOWNSHIP, MICH. — Ethel’s Baking Co., a maker of gluten-free dessert bars, has opened a 19,000-square-foot production facility in Shelby Township. The new plant will allow the company to accommodate product expansion, including the launch of single-serve packages and clear multiple bar packs in grocery retailers nationwide.

Ethel’s dessert bars are made with local, sustainably sourced ingredients, including hormone-free butter and cage-free eggs, using old-fashioned mixers. Each layer of every bar is baked separately to ensure perfect texture and taste, according to Ethel’s.

“I created Ethel’s Baking Co. to spread my Grandma Ethel’s passion for showing love through food,” said Jill Bommarito, founder and chief executive officer of Ethel’s Baking Co. “I wanted to do that in a way that would have a real ‘wow factor’ for everyone, both gluten-free and gluten-full eaters alike. I built Ethel’s around family from the ground up, and we continue to stay true to that, with my daughter Lily working by my side.”

Ethel’s dessert bars come in six flavors: Pecan Dandy, Cinnamon Crumble, Raspberry Crumble, Blondie, Turtle Dandy and Brownie.

All varieties are available in clear tubs at a suggested retail price of $8.99 to $9.99 in the bakery section, and most varieties also will be available in the new single-serve packs at a suggested retail price of $2.99.

Founded in 2011, Ethel’s Baking Co. started out as a wholesaler, operating from a leased church kitchen to produce, sell and self-distribute to local grocery stores. Two years later, the company moved into its own facility. The company’s new facility will create efficiencies, significantly increase production capacity and add 50 new employees.