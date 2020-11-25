OAK BROOK, ILL. — TreeHouse Foods has named two independent directors to its board of directors: Jill Rahman, a senior leader with deep consumer packaged goods strategy, marketing and operating experience; and Ashley Buchanan, a retail executive leader, with expertise in merchandising and private brands.

“We are very pleased to welcome Jill and Ashley to the board,” said Gary D. Smith, chairman of the board. “We look forward to the fresh perspectives and insights they will contribute, as they both bring extensive experience in the food and retail industries that will be valuable as the company continues to refine its strategy and deliver shareholder value. The appointments of Ms. Rahman and Mr. Buchanan reinforce our commitment to refreshment and corporate governance as we plan for upcoming retirements in 2021.”

Ms. Rahman is chief operating officer for the Greater Chicago Food Depository, which includes a network of more than 700 partner organizations. In her role she leads operations, finance, IT, human resources and strategic initiatives. Ms. Rahman has more than 30 years of experience in the consumer packaged goods industry at companies including Kraft Heinz Co., Newell Brands, and Conagra Brands. She most recently was president of the International division at Conagra Brands from 2016 until her retirement in June 2020.

Ms. Rahman also has served as chairman of the board for Agro Tech Foods, a publicly traded affiliate of Conagra Brands in India. She is currently on the board of directors for Berry Global, Inc.

She received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Howard University and a master’s degree in business administration from Indiana University.

“My background in marketing, strategic planning, and operations, along with my insights and perspective in consumer-packaged goods, are a strong fit for TreeHouse, and I look forward to collaborating with the outstanding senior management team and the board,” Ms. Rahman said.

Mr. Buchanan is president and chief executive officer of The Michaels Companies, the United States' largest arts and crafts retailer. Prior to joining The Michaels Companies, Mr. Buchanan held numerous roles of increasing leadership and responsibility over his 12-year career at Walmart Inc., most recently as chief merchant for Walmart U.S. eCommerce. He also was the chief merchant at Sam's Club, where he led a merchandising team and oversaw activities including assortment, private brand strategy, pricing, global sourcing, packaging, replenishment and supply chain. Before Walmart, Mr. Buchanan held a variety of positions in finance at Dell and spent five years at Accenture focused on the retail industry.

He received a bachelor’s degree in finance and real estate as well as a master’s degree in business administration from Baylor University.

“Private label represents a significant opportunity for both retailers and manufacturers,” Mr. Buchanan said. “Having led the merchandising and operations functions, as well as the e-commerce strategic initiatives, for Walmart and Sam's Club for a number of years, I see tremendous promise and potential here at TreeHouse and look forward to providing relevant insights and contributions to the board.”