This October, the American Bakers Association (ABA) and NDP Analytics released the findings of the Baking Industry Frontline Workforce Landscape study. After surveying commercial bakers and supplier companies throughout the United States, the ABA and NDP Analytics found that while some workforce challenges have endured, the industry is making strides in recruitment and retention.

“In 2016, ABA did a workforce study, and when we compare some of our survey results in 2020, we can see the number of companies with recognition and career paths have increased,” said Mary Donovan, principal and economist, NDP Analytics. “So it’s really cool to see some of the transitions that have happened in the industry in a really positive way.”

On this episode of Since Sliced Bread, Ms. Donovan will explain what the data means for the baking industry. As a participant in the study, Pat Richards, vice president of organizational development and recruitment for Hearthside Food Solutions, Downers Grove, IIl., gives her perspective on what this data looks like on the ground.

