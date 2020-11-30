SCHLIEREN, SWITZERLAND — The board of directors of Aryzta AG has named a new chief restructuring officer and chief transformation officer. Marcus Opitz has been named chief restructuring officer with responsibility for the company’s disposal strategy. Armin Bieri has been named chief transformation officer with responsibility for leading the strategic reorientation of the company’s core markets and businesses. Mr. Bieri has been a member of the Aryzta board since the end of the company’s extraordinary general meeting on Nov. 6.

“We are delighted to welcome Marcus and Armin to their new roles,” said Urs Jordi, chairman and interim chief executive officer of Aryzta. “Together with Jonathan Solesbury, who was recently appointed as interim CFO, they will help deliver change and improvement across the business. I reiterate my belief that Aryzta has strong development potential, and we have the resources and ability to win with a focused business model of core markets and businesses, a simplified organization, and empowered local teams.”