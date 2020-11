ATCHISON, KAN. — An explosion and fire occurred the night of Nov. 27 at the operations facility of MGP Ingredients, Inc. in Atchison, according to the company. No one was injured. The Atchison-based company on Nov. 28 was assessing the damage and trying to determine the cause of the fire.

MGP Ingredients makes distilled alcohol products and food ingredients, including specialty starches and proteins, at the facility.