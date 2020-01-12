MONTGOMERY, ALA. — Golden Boy Foods, a manufacturer of private label food products, has announced plans to invest more than $13 million to expand a peanut butter production plant in Troy, Ala.

The company said it intends to modify its Alabama manufacturing facility and occupy a 170,000-square-foot facility being built by the City of Troy’s Industrial Development Board and leased on a long-term basis to the company.

The expansion will essentially double Golden Boy’s industrial footprint in Pike County, where it has operated since 2011.

“Golden Boy Foods is excited to expand our Troy, Ala., nut butter facility,” said Robert Jacobs, plant manager. “A key factor in selecting to expand the Troy facility has been the outstanding business relationship that we have shared with local and state officials since the inception of the plant in 2011.”

Mr. Jacobs said the City of Troy and the Industrial Development Board helped facilitate the project, which will expand the plant’s production by 150% and improve working conditions for employees with an air-conditioned workspace.

“We believe this will allow even greater productivity,” Mr. Jacobs said. “The work ethic we have found is second to none, again leading to our decision to expand in Troy. We are proud to call ourselves Trojans and will continue to look at opportunities to further our investment in Troy. We will be one of the largest nut butter plants in the US and firmly believe that this growth will continue into the future.”

Based in Burnaby, BC, Golden Boy is a North American manufacturer of private label peanut and other nut butters, as well as dried fruit, baking and snacking nuts. Golden Boy is a key supplier to the US and Canadian retail and foodservice channels and participates in the organic packaged foods category. Golden Boy operates three plants in Canada and three in the United States. The company is a part of 8th Avenue Food & Provisions, a Post Holdings/THL partnership company.