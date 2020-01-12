MINNEAPOLIS — General Mills, Inc. has teamed up with Sesame Workshop to introduce Sesame Street Cereal, set to hit shelves in January 2021.

Featuring lightly sweetened whole grain corn pieces, the cereal comes in two varieties and is formulated with fiber, calcium, vitamin D and vitamin E. Each 1-cup serving contains 140 calories, 2 grams of protein, 4 grams of fiber and 8 grams of sugar.

The C is for Cinnamon variety, which features Cookie Monster and Elmo on the box, includes cinnamon flavored cereal pieces in A-Z letter shapes.

The 1 2 3 Berry cereal features Elmo and Abby Cadabby on the box and includes berry flavored cereal pieces in 0-9 number shapes.

“We are thrilled to team up with Sesame Street to launch cereals with key nutrients, delicious flavors and playful learning opportunities to make breakfast that much more meaningful for parents and kids alike,” said Hillary Balma, senior brand manager for General Mills. “We know that breakfast can be challenging for parents who are struggling to find foods that offer both the nutrition and the fun flavors kids want.”

The Sesame Street Cereal boxes offer games and six dual-language (English and Spanish) story books on the back, including Elmo Visits the Farm, Elmo’s Day at School, On the Go with Elmo, Elmo’s Big Day Out and others.

“Sesame Workshop’s mission is to help kids grow smarter, stronger, and kinder, and that means nourishing the mind and body,” said Gabriela Arenas, vice president of licensing, North America, for Sesame Workshop. “Breakfast gives kids the boost they need to grow, play, and learn each day. We’re pleased to team up with General Mills to give families a nutritious meal choice and an opportunity to start the morning with their favorite Sesame Street friends.”