CITY OF INDUSTRY, CALIF. — Lee Kum Kee is expanding beyond Asian sauces and condiments with a new line of Panda Brand ready-to-eat rice and noodle bowls.

The globally inspired, street-style meals are available in eight varieties that provide 8 to 14 grams of protein per bowl. Each offering is packaged in a recyclable, microwavable bowl that is ready in fewer than three minutes.

The Chinese Style Dan Dan Noodles are inspired by Sichuan cuisine and include Hokkien style noodles, sesame oil, garlic, soy sauce, chili peppers and peanut sauce.

The Asian Style Soy Garlic Noodles feature Hokkien style noodles in a soy and garlic sauce with carrot and cabbage.

The Asian Style Sesame Teriyaki Noodles bowl contains Hokkien style noodles, carrots, cabbage and spring onions in a sesame teriyaki sauce made with sugar and soy sauce.

The Hong Kong Style Chow Mein is made with Hokkien style noodles, soy sauce, sesame oil, spring onion and sesame seeds.

The Peruvian Style Fried Rice, inspired by the Chinese community in Peru, is Lee Kum Kee’s version of “arroz chaufa,” the company said. The bowl features brown rice, garlic, ginger, chili peppers, spring onion and a sweet soy sauce.

The Spicy Fried Rice bowl is inspired by Shanghai street vendors and includes brown rice, garlic, chili peppers, Sichuan pepper, carrots, spring onion, sesame oil, soy sauce and ginger.

The Mexican Style Fried Rice contains brown rice, black beans, corn, salted chili peppers and soy sauce.

The Chicken Flavored Brown Rice is made with brown rice, carrots, cabbage, spring onion and an umami seasoned sauce.

“Convenience remains the name of the game for today's busy consumers,” said Simon Wu, president of Americas for Lee Kum Kee. “We're taking the guesswork out of mealtime by offering fans a reimagined twist on instant rice and noodles that celebrates traditional flavors in today's modern kitchens. Our new lineup of rice and noodle bowls gives hungry consumers a novel, at-home pantry staple at a time when home mealtime occasions are on the rise.”

Available in select stores in northern California, Seattle and Colorado, the new rice and noodle bowls retail for $4.49 and will roll out nationwide in early 2021.