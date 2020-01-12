Innovation has led consumers to put their money behind a cornucopia of better-for-you specialty bread. For example, bread bakers are starting to pay more attention to sugar content, noted Tom Vierhile, vice president of strategic insights, North America, Innova Market Insights, in the November Baking & Snack magazine.

Sugar reduction claims do not yet rank among the top 10 health claims for bread products, but Mr. Vierhile said they are growing quickly. Innova reported that launches of new bread making a “no added sugar” claim grew at a CAGR of 65.1% from 2016 to 2019. Overall, carbohydrates remain an issue for bread sales. That may be why launches making a low-, no- or reduced-carbohydrate claim expanded at 54.2% CAGR from 2016 to 2019, Innova Market Insights reported.

The keto diet trend also has sparked new bread products. In January, Franz Bakery, Portland, Ore., launched Keto White bread. The loaves have zero net carbs, no added sugar and offer a high-fiber claim.

More recently, grain-free bread varieties have been sprouting up. One example highlighted in the trends report is New York-based Soozy’s Grain-Free Superseed bread that is sold in 11-oz packages. Soozy’s bread is available in two varieties: Original Sandwich Bread and Superseed Bread. Each slice has less than 8 grams of net carbs per serving and contains almond flour, coconut flour and avocado oil.

Yes, new products have consumers returning to the bread aisle, and they’re helping drive sales in this rejuvenated category. It’s something we should all be grateful for during this Thanksgiving season.