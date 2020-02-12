LONDON — Kellogg Co. has announced plans to cease production of its RXBAR brand in the United Kingdom, a little more than two years after entering the market. Kellogg said it still intends to market the product in the United States and Canada.

“Kellogg is proposing to close its UK RXBAR operation,” the company said. “We remain committed to the snacks category and to launching future on-trend snacks innovation in the UK.”

Kellogg acquired the RXBAR brand as part of its $600 million acquisition of Chicago Bar Co., LLC, in late 2017. At that time, Kellogg said RXBAR would continue to operate independently as a standalone business, leveraging Kellogg’s scale and resources for further growth. A year later, Kellogg introduced RXBAR in the UK.

RXBAR surpassed $200 million in sales in the first year of Kellogg’s ownership and today serves as a platform for additional products, including RX Nut Butters, which contain a blend of egg whites, almonds or peanuts and dates, and RX A.M. Oats, featuring egg white protein, almonds, dates and oats in single-serve cups.