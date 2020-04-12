DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY — Due to exhibitor concerns and regulatory restrictions related to the coronavirus (COVID-19), Messe Düsseldorf has canceled interpack 2021, a trade show featuring packaging and processing technologies for the food, bakery, confectionery, beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, consumer packaged goods and industrial goods industries. The event was previously postponed in March 2020 and subsequently rescheduled for Feb. 25 – March 3, 2021, in Düsseldorf.

“We have made every effort to do justice to interpack’s tremendous importance for the processing and packaging industry, even during this pandemic — above all because we have received encouragement from the industry in support of a face-to-face event and have a tried and tested hygiene concept to protect everyone involved,” said Wolfram Diener, president and chief executive officer of Messe Düsseldorf. “Ultimately, however, feedback from our exhibitors has shown that the uncertainty is too great, and we are thus unable to host an interpack event that would meet the standards of a leading international trade fair.”

Mr. Diener noted that Germany’s expanded COVID-19 restrictions also played a part in the organization’s decision to cancel the event.

“On Nov. 25, the federal government and the German states decided to implement stricter measures in Germany, and to possibly even extend these measures into the new year,” he said. “This, unfortunately, does not give cause for hope that the situation will improve significantly over the course of the coming months.”

Messe Düsseldorf will not host a virtual event in place of the trade show and detailed the difficulties of transitioning the live event to an online platform on the Visitor FAQ section of its website.

“With regards to complex packaging and process technology, whether individual modules or entire lines or even packaging materials, visitors want to be able to experience and touch it live in order to be able to make successful investment decisions,” the organization said. “In the case of machines and systems, the supplier-customer relationship plays an important role, with any necessary specific adaptations and the necessary maintenance of the technology. This is all about trust, which is most likely to be built through face-to-face contact.”



Mr. Diener said Messe Düsseldorf is now focusing on the next edition of interpack that is set for May 2023. Until then, updates on industry trends, developments and innovations are available on the trade show’s website.

