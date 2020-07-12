VEVEY, SWITZERLAND — Nestle SA has unveiled plans to invest $50 million in expansion efforts at its manufacturing facility in Eau Claire, Wis.

According to Nestle, the expansion will “significantly increase” annual production at the plant, allowing Nestle Health Science to meet a growing demand for its products in the United States. The investment also will allow Nestle to increase exports to its main markets of Canada, Australia, Brazil, Mexico and Taiwan.

The expansion will add 70 jobs, ranging from processing, packaging and filling lines to mechanics and engineers, Nestle said.

Nestle noted that the Eau Claire facility is a zero-waste-to-landfill facility with plans to be powered by 100% renewable electricity by 2025. The investment will allow Nestle to eliminate all straws on product packaging manufactured at the Eau Claire facility, representing 125 million plastic straws per year. In addition, all of the medical nutrition products produced at the facility will be converted to more user-friendly re-closable packaging that may help consumers reduce food waste, Nestle said.

The investment and expansion falls in line with Nestle’s recent commitment to halve its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030 and realize net zero by 2050.

“With this investment, our Eau Claire factory will become our largest Nestle Health Science manufacturing site,” said Jean-Denis Fournier, vice president of technical and production at Nestle Health Science USA. “We are proud to build on our longstanding commitment to the Eau Claire community and drive from there our unparalleled passion for nourishing and enhancing lives.

“The Nestle factory started manufacturing in Eau Claire in 1987. The community has been vital to our success for over 30 years, so we’re excited to deepen our partnership and increase local economic opportunity through the facility expansion.”

The Eau Claire facility currently manufactures medical nutrition products (Peptamen and Impact), nutritional drinks (Boost) and infant formulas (Gerber Good Start). Following the expansion, the facility will begin manufacturing Boost Kids Essentials and some Carnation Breakfast Essentials products.