BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — Kellogg Co. is bringing two of its cereals outside the bowl with the debut of Kellogg’s Cereal Bars.

Made with cereal pieces equal to a half serving of cereal by weight, the bars come in Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes and Kellogg’s Froot Loops varieties. Each grab-and-go bar contains 90 to 100 calories and 8 grams of sugar.

“At Kellogg's, we're always looking to innovate and deliver new experiences that our fans desire, and we know breakfast isn't the only time people munch on cereal,” said Sarah Reinecke, senior director of brand marketing for Kellogg. “Whether you're a cereal-loving kid or just a kid at heart, Kellogg's Cereal Bars offer a whole new way to enjoy Kellogg's Froot Loops and Kellogg's Frosted Flakes on the go, wherever your day takes you.”

Kellogg's Frosted Flakes and Kellogg's Froot Loops Cereal Bars are available at retailers nationwide in 6-, 18- and 36-count boxes.