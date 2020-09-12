NEW YORK — Marquee Brands LLC and Mediacast Holdings are launching Martha Stewart Kitchen, a new line of retail food products debuting under the newly formed MSK Foods LLC.

The initial limited offering from the line includes 24 appetizers, side dishes and desserts inspired by Ms. Stewart’s classic recipes. The first offerings include tomato tartlets; uncured bacon, onion and cheese tarts; pigs in a blanket; four cheese macaroni and cheese; Martha’s mother’s mashed potatoes with cream cheese; apple crisp; carrot cake; double chocolate brownie and peach apple hand pies.

The full line of products, which is set to launch nationwide in spring 2021, includes additional appetizers and desserts, as well as entrees, side dishes and seasonal vegetables, the company said. Spices, seasonings and rubs, as well as baking mixes and pantry ingredients, also are being developed.

“We are thrilled to bring to the marketplace a unique mix of ready-to-bake goods, all developed with Martha’s signature taste and touch,” said Carolyn D'Angelo, president of the Marquee Brands’ home division. “We look forward to continuing to present a variety of products that offer both ease and exceptional quality.”

Grocery outlets currently offering Martha Stewart Kitchen products include: Hannaford (185 locations throughout New England); Jewel Osco (175 locations in Chicago); Meijer (60 locations in Chicago); Woodman’s (17 locations) and King’s Balducci’s (27 locations).

“The initial response from retailers and consumers alike has been so strong as we begin to introduce the first offerings from Martha Stewart Kitchen,” said Ken Venturi, chief executive officer of Mediacast Holdings. “We could not be more excited to partner with Ms. Stewart and Marquee Brands on this major launch in food retail.”