LAWRENCE, KAN. — Pretzels, Inc., a manufacturer of pretzels and other snack products, has announced plans to build a 150,000-square-foot production facility inside of VenturePark in Lawrence. The facility is expected to increase the company’s capacity across a range of products and formats and will be operational in late 2021.

“We are very excited to expand our production footprint and to continue serving our customers with superior capabilities and geographic reach,” said Greg Pearson, chief executive officer of Pretzels, Inc., a portfolio company of private equity firm Peak Rock Capital. “This new facility exemplifies Pretzels’ commitment to support the growth of our diverse and expanding customer base with industry-leading quality and efficiency across a variety of traditional and innovative products. We look forward to becoming a member of the community in Lawrence and the broader Kansas City metro area as we expand our operations and employee base.”

The expansion will be the latest in a series of investments for the maker of flavored and stuffed pretzels for private label and national brands. Earlier this year Pretzels, Inc. completed a 120,000-square-foot expansion of its Plymouth, Ind., plant.

“Pretzels, Inc., has made tremendous progress with its commercial and new product development initiatives, and this new facility reflects Pretzels’ shareholders’ ongoing commitment to support these growth plans,” said Robert Strauss, managing director of Peak Rock Capital. “We look forward to finding additional ways to support Pretzels’ growth in partnership with its valued customers.”

Founded in 1978, Pretzels, Inc. is a manufacturer of pretzels and extruded snack products. Based in Bluffton, Ind., with an additional facility in Plymouth, the company manufactures and distributes traditional, peanut butter filled, flavored, seasonal, and gluten-free pretzels, as well as extruded snack products, to a diverse customer base that includes leading grocers and national brands.