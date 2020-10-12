MEXICO CITY — Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV has opened a distribution center in Mexico City. The site covers approximately 958,000 square feet and was built through an investment of 2.72 billion pesos ($137 million). The Distribution Center (CEDIS) Metropolitan will serve distribution channels in the metropolitan area as well as the center and southern areas of Mexico.

The CEDIS features several sustainability benefits, including the largest solar roof in Mexico that supplies 100% of the electrical energy used at the site, according to Grupo Bimbo. The facility has a rainwater harvesting system and electric transportation. Grupo Bimbo allocated more than 312,000 square feet to green areas. The CEDIS has LEED platinum certification.

“Grupo Bimbo will always be with Mexico, serving its consumers with quality, supporting farmers in the field, promoting sports and supporting small store owners,” said Daniel Servitje, president and chief executive officer of Mexico City-based Grupo Bimbo. “Grupo Bimbo will always be with Mexico, with investment, with ethics, with employment and sustainability. We are a company committed to our beloved country and to feeding a better world.”

Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of Mexico, and Claudia Sheinbaum, the head of Mexico City’s government, attended the facility’s inauguration on Dec. 3.