WESTCHESTER, ILL. — Ingredion Inc. is expanding its plant protein range with the launch of Homecraft Quinoa 112 flour in the United States and Canada.

Milled from a proprietary waxy variety of the golden quinoa seed, Homecraft Quinoa 112 may be used in a variety of traditional and gluten-free formulations, including baked foods, snacks, pasta, pet food and more, the company said. The low-glycemic ancient grain may be used to replace other grain ingredients like rice and corn. Unlike most quinoa ingredients sourced from South America, it is harvested and milled in a completely vertically integrated operation in Canada.

“The launch of Homecraft Quinoa 112 flour is just one of the many steps our growth platform is taking to accelerate the availability and use of plant-based proteins globally,” said Paul Petersen, innovation lead and vice president of plant-based proteins and global protein strategy at Ingredion. “Food manufacturers now have another option for developing nutrient-dense products that leverage the protein, fiber and nutrition found in ancient grains.”

The launch follows Ingredion’s May 2020 announcement outlining an exclusive commercial agreement with Northern Quinoa Production to distribute and market NorQuin’s quinoa flours.