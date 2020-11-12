PLANO, TEXAS — PepsiCo, Inc. is giving consumers an opportunity to get creative with customization through a new feature on its direct-to-consumer website Snacks.com.

The new feature allows consumers to mix-and-match different Frito-Lay snacks to create a customizable 20-count variety pack for $10.

Citing its latest Frito-Lay US Snack Index data, PepsiCo said two out of three Americans would be more likely to purchase a variety pack of snacks if they had the ability to customize it.

“Since we launched Snacks.com earlier this year, we’ve seen it resonate with consumers, and our team has uncovered insights to continue giving our consumers more of what they want,” said Michael Lindsey, chief transformation and strategy officer at Frito-Lay North America. “Our ability to own the end-to-end value chain enables us to deliver customized offerings like ‘Make Your Own Variety Pack’ to create a more personalized snacking experience.”

“The Make Your Own Variety Pack” option is available in 24 states located in the Eastern United States, in addition to Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas, which is the first step of a multi-phase rollout to bring this level of customization to consumers nationwide by early 2021, PepsiCo said.

“Our fans have asked for a way to make their own Frito-Lay Variety Pack for years, and we are thrilled to be able to provide them with this option on Snacks.com,” said Rachel Ferdinando, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of FLNA. “During such a time when the world needs joy now more than ever, we are continuing to listen to our consumers and find new ways to create more smiles.”

More than 100 Frito-Lay products may be selected for the variety packs, including brands such as Lay’s, Tostitos, Cheetos, Ruffles, Stacy’s, and SunChips, as well as dips, crackers and nuts.

PepsiCo said it also has launched a holiday shop, where customers can purchase an assortment of Frito-Lay snack-themed gifts, product bundles and apparel.