PICO RIVERA, CALIF. — BakeMark has rebranded its digital online ordering solution for the bakery community as Sup-R-Shop. The company has been offering an online ordering option for 12 years.

David Lopez, director of marketing for BakeMark, described Sup-R-Shop as one of a range of services offered by the company’s sales associates as they seek to offer customers ways to streamline their operations.

“We all know that online ordering is a small part of the industry,” he said. “Most customers continue to demand ideas and support at the store level, which we provide.”

The decision to rebrand the online services as Sup-R-Shop reflects a decision to roll the service out to all customer segments. Emphasizing the importance BakeMark places on direct, personal relationships with customers, Mr. Lopez called Sup-R-Shop an “extension of the company’s sales force.” Each customer relationship remains the responsibility of a BakeMark sales associate, he said.

“Some suppliers are shifting to just online,” he said. “To us, that’s not how to best serve our customers.”

Based in Pico Rivera, BakeMark is a manufacturer and distributor of bakery ingredients, products and supplies. The company serves customers in North America and internationally across all industry channels with a broad product portfolio that includes bakery mixes, fillings, icings, glazes, commodities, frozen products and bakery supplies. The company’s brands include Westco, BakeSense, Best Brands, Multifoods, BakeQwik, Trigal Dorado, C’est Vivant and Sprinkelina. BakeMark operates 5 manufacturing plants and 25 distribution centers located across North America.