VEVEY, SWITZERLAND — Nestle SA announced it has partnered with French retailer Carrefour and global circular company Loop to offer reusable containers for its Nesquik cocoa powder, Ricore chicory and coffee drink, and Chocapic Bio cereals. The transition to reusable containers is part of Nestle’s broader initiative to reduce packaging through the use of alternative packaging delivery systems.

Nestle said the cocoa, coffee and chicory drink, and cereal products will be available in reusable stainless-steel containers through Carrefour’s e-commerce delivery platform. The products are expected to be available online and in 10 Carrefour stores in and around Paris by the end of this year.

Consumers will be able to return the containers to stores or have them collected from their homes, at which point they will be cleaned, refilled and put back in Loop’s circular system.

“The involvement of these three new brands in the Loop approach continues to prove our desire to initiate new projects to reduce our impact on the environment,” said Mathieu Tuau, director of packaging and sustainability at Nestle. “It is with this in mind that we have created the Institute of Packaging Sciences, a dedicated team whose mission is to develop and test the packaging of tomorrow, more respectful of the environment.”

Earlier this month, Nestle SA unveiled new commitments and projects as part of the company’s goal to halve its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030 and realize net zero by 2050. Among those commitments was a pledge of 100% reusable/recyclable packaging by 2025. Initiatives underway include the conversion of Nestle USA’s creamer portfolio to fully recyclable bottles by 2022 and the launch of fully recyclable flexible plastic bags for its Nestle Toll House Bite-Sized Chocolate Chip Edible Cookie Dough.