SCHLIEREN, SWITZERLAND — Gregory Sklikas, chief executive officer of Aryzta’s European unit, has left the company, effective immediately.

Mr. Sklikas becomes the third key executive of the Swiss-based company to step aside in the past week, joining John Heffernan, president and chief commercial officer of North America, and Tony Murphy, chief people officer, who departed on Dec. 7.

Mr. Sklikas joined Aryzta in May 2018. Prior to Aryzta, he was with FrieslandCampina for nearly 11 years. Earlier, he worked at Unilever PLC.