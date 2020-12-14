In this sneak peek of Baking & Snack’s December issue, Senior Editor Charlotte Atchley gives a rundown of three key stories featured in the magazine. Watch the video above or read the transcription below to learn more about this month’s issue.

Hi, I'm Charlotte Atchley, senior editor of Baking & Snack. We made it. The end of 2020 is in sight. And I just have to say, from the bottom of my heart, thank you baking industry for all you have done this year.

2020 brought a lot of challenges for everyone. And we at Baking & Snack, have been proud to support this industry as it has risen to those challenges, keeping its workforce safe and America fed.

No one has exemplified the industry's courage and strength this year more than our 2020 Operations Executive of the Year Theresa Watkinson, chief operating officer of Aladdin Bakers. Ms. Watkinson's dedication to her team and endurance in the face of COVID-19 made her the obvious choice for this year's award. Read about her experience as a newcomer to this industry and how she carried her team through the toughest year any of us have ever faced.

You'll also want to read Dan Malovany's feature on energy management. He talked to some of the biggest names in baking, such as Bimbo Bakeries USA and Flowers Foods, about how the pandemic changed their sustainability programs and goals.

In Nico Roesler's feature, "All the Small Things," he explores how to avoid divider failure. Hear from the experts on how a consistent maintenance plan can extend the life of this critical piece of equipment to any bread, bun or roll bakery.

And that's a wrap on 2020! We hope you found our coverage this year informative and engaging. As we look to 2021, we hope to continue to provide you with the information that you need. And we hope — fingers crossed — to see you in person.

Happy holidays from all of us at Baking & Snack.