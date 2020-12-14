SAN DIEGO — A new low-carb rice alternative has landed at Qdoba Mexican Eats restaurants nationwide.

Mexican Cauliflower Mash is made with oven-roasted cauliflower blended with sour cream, cilantro and pico de gallo. The keto-friendly option contains 6 grams of carbs per 4.5-oz serving.

The mash stars in Qdoba’s new Cauli-Mash Low-Carb Chicken Bowl, featuring grilled adobo chicken, sauteed fajita vegetables, pico de gallo, salsa verde, sour cream and a three-cheese blend. Mexican Cauliflower Mash also may be incorporated into any burrito or bowl.

“We decided to launch the Mexican Cauliflower Mash instead of a cauliflower rice as it is a more innovative option and delivers an enhanced flavor experience for our guests,” said Katy Velazquez, executive chef at Qdoba. “Oven-roasting fresh cauliflower in-house daily creates caramelized notes, savory flavors and great texture.”

The fast-casual Mexican restaurant chain first tested Mexican Cauliflower Mash in 23 restaurants in Indianapolis in August.

“Given the successful test in Indianapolis, we decided to make this a nationwide menu item,” said Karin Silk, vice president of menu and off-premises for Qdoba. “Our new Mexican Cauliflower Mash gives consumers the opportunity to choose a healthful alternative without sacrificing flavor.”

Mexican Cauliflower Mash will be available at Qdoba restaurants nationwide beginning Dec. 22.