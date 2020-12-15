TOLUCA, MEXICO — Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV on Dec. 10 inaugurated a new production line for its Bubu Lubu candy product at its Ricolino confectionery plant in Toluca. Bubu Lubu is a brand of chocolate bars featuring a strawberry and marshmallow filling with a chocolate covering.

Bimbo said it invested 210 million pesos ($10.4 million) in the production line, which was inaugurated as part of a ceremony featuring Enrique Jacob Rocha, Secretary of Economic Development of the Government of the State of Mexico; Juan Rodolfo Sánchez, municipal president of Toluca; Fernando Lerdo de Tejada, general director of Ricolino; and Javier García Reza, Bimbo’s director of labor relations.

The Ricolino plant in Toluca was opened in 1990. The confectionery plant supplies Mexico, Ecuador, Peru and the United States with a portfolio of products that includes Paleta Payaso, Chutazo, Chocoreta, Luneta, Kranky, Duvalín and now also Bubu Lubu.

“Today we are very pleased to inaugurate a new Bubu Lubu line in Ricolino Toluca, which we are sure will boost the relevance of this plant for our operation and also for the development of the State of Mexico,” Mr. Lerdo de Tejada said. “In Grupo Bimbo we are celebrating 75 years of history, and we are proud to be able to celebrate it by launching this line and reaffirming our commitment to continue investing in the entity.”