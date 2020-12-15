AUSTIN, MINN. — Hormel Foods Corp. is taking its Happy Little Plants brand into the snack aisle with the debut of Happy Little Plants plant-based protein puffs.

Available in cinnamon sugar, nacho cheese and ranch flavors, the gluten-free snacks are made with soy protein, rice flour, tapioca starch, sugar and calcium carbonate. Each single-serve 1.25-oz bag contains 140-150 calories, 16 grams of protein and 5-8 grams of sugar.

"Consumers today are looking for easy ways to incorporate more plant-based foods into their diets, and we are very excited to bring these new great-tasting Happy Little Plants plant-based protein puffs snack option to everyone," said Robbie Koons, Happy Little Plants brand manager at Hormel Foods. "The new Happy Little Plants® plant-based protein puffs were developed to make plant-based protein portable and snackable."

Happy Little Plants plant-based protein puffs are available for purchase on Amazon.

Hormel introduced the Happy Little Plants brand in September 2019. The brand debuted with a plant-based ground meat alternative and has since added a pepperoni-style topping, Italian-style crumble topping, chorizo-style crumble topping and plant-based meatballs.