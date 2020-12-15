LOS ANGELES — Judd Tirnauer has been named executive vice president and chief financial officer at California Pizza Kitchen.

He brings more the two decades of finance experience in the restaurant and retail business to the company. He most recently was CFO for Black Angus Steakhouse. Before that, he was CFO at fashion retailer Wet Seal and Real Mex Restaurants, parent company of El Torito, Chevy's Fresh Mex and other full-service Mexican food chains.

In his new role, Mr. Tirnauer will oversee the company’s accounting and finance teams and will lead the company’s financial restructuring strategy with a focus on growth opportunities.

“CPK is proud to welcome Judd to the team,” said Jim Hyatt, chief executive officer at California Pizza Kitchen. “With his proven track record in finance with both public and private equity brands, we are confident in Judd’s expertise and ability to lead CPK’s financial strategy and build on the company’s business momentum.”

California Pizza Kitchen in November announced it completed a financial restructuring process after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in June. The company completed a debt-for-equity transaction that reduced its debt load by more than $220 million. It currently is focused on menu innovation, expanding its global franchise footprint and investing in marketing and digital channels, including off-premises channels, Mr. Hyatt said.