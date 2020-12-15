BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — Kellogg Co. is introducing Rice Krispies Treats Homestyle, a new version of Rice Krispies Treats inspired by a homemade recipe.

Rice Krispies Treats Homestyle are 50% larger than the original Rice Krispies Treats and contain extra marshmallows. The bars are individually wrapped and come in both original and chocolate varieties.

"We all have memories of our families and friends in the kitchen preparing for celebrations and gatherings, and Rice Krispies Treats Homestyle look and taste like those memorable, homemade treats we make together," said Sarah Reinecke, Director of Brand Marketing for Kellogg's Portable Wholesome Snacks. "For anyone gathering virtually, we wanted to give our fans a treat to enjoy the recognizable homemade taste that hearkens the emotions time together creates."

Rice Krispies Treats Homestyle will be available nationwide in January for a suggested retail price of $3.19 for a box of six or $4.98 for a box of 12.