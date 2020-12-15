WASHINGTON — The American Bakers Association has unveiled a baking industry career path to communicate how potential and existing workers may grow into leadership positions.

The career path highlights six commercial bakery paths: production, engineering/equipment maintenance, shipping/distribution, quality assurance/food safety, sanitation, and sales. Descriptions of responsibilities and qualifications for each path allow workers to discover their best professional fit. A document that details the paths may be found here.

“The baking industry career path will provide job seekers and current employees with a clear visual of the many opportunities available within the industry,” said Pat Richards, vice president, organizational development and recruitment for Hearthside Food Solutions and co-chair of ABA’s human resources and safety professionals group. “This will be an excellent tool to help the industry continue to grow its workforce.”

A baking industry’s frontline workforce landscape study released Oct. 21 by the Washington-based ABA showed that in 2019 at least one in every four frontline supervisors or managers was promoted from within at 66% of their companies. A career website at bakingworks.org lists jobs that are available nationwide.

“The baking industry is hiring,” said Christina Donnelly, director of industry resources and strategic initiatives for the ABA. “We have thousands of jobs available today, and ABA is excited to help the industry demonstrate the growth opportunities available to job seekers.”