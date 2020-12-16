PETALUMA, CALIF. — Organic food maker Amy’s Kitchen has achieved B Corp Certification, underscoring its longstanding commitment to balancing profit with people and planet. Certified B Corporations are companies that demonstrate high standards of social and environmental performance, according to certifying agency B Lab.

“When we founded Amy’s over three decades ago it was based on the premise that making great tasting food, from responsibly sourced, organic ingredients, would fulfill a need and make people’s lives easier,” said Andy Berliner, founder and chairman of Amy’s Kitchen and Amy’s Drive Thru. “Over the years, we’ve learned that choosing to do what’s right for people and our planet, even when it’s not the easiest option, is what leads to success in business and in the positive impact we can make.

“Achieving B Corp Certification cements what we’ve always believed to be true, and we’re looking forward to working closely with B Lab and other B Corps to learn best practices and identify more ways we can evolve and improve.”

More than 3,500 companies around the world, including nearly 200 food and beverage companies in the United States, are Certified B Corporations. A rigorous assessment evaluates how a company’s operations and business model impact workers, community, environment and customers. Amy’s score of 102.7 out of 200 possible points was based on the company’s dedication to making organic meals more accessible and convenient to people, as well as its values-driven principles of caring for its employees and the community. For example, Amy’s Kitchen offers on-site medical centers staffed with bilingual doctors at its manufacturing facilities to provide care for its workers and their families.

“Amy’s Kitchen is an exciting addition to our B Corp community, given the company’s leadership position within the industry and its broad and loyal consumer base,” said Andy Fyfe, growth catalyst for B Lab US & Canada. “While the median score for the average company is 50.9, Amy’s score of 102.7 showcases its longstanding leadership as a brand that is devoted to doing good by people and the planet through its products and company practices.”

