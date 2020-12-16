WASHINGTON — Three politicians and a government official were recognized by the American Bakers Association as winners of the 2020 Bakers’ Dozen Award. Congressman Glen Thompson of Pennsylvania, Congressman Dwight Evans of Pennsylvania, Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa and Frank Yiannas, deputy commissioner for food policy and response at the US Food and Drug Administration, were honored during the ABA’s Bakers’ Dozen Awards Reception held virtually on Dec. 14.

“During this challenging year, it has been truly amazing to see the resilience of the baking industry and its suppliers,” said Robb MacKie, president and chief executive officer of the ABA. “They have ensured American families have one less worry at night, that when they head to a store or restaurant, they can count on finding and enjoying your wholesome and nutritious baked goods.”

Bradley K. Alexander, chair of the ABA and chief operating officer of Flowers Foods, said the recipients of this year’s awards provided much needed assistance and have served the industry’s workers throughout the pandemic, while Lee Sanders, senior vice president of government relations and public affairs at the ABA, pointed out the importance of collaboration and communication from the plant floor to the policymakers in Washington.

Mr. Thompson and Mr. Evans were recognized for their collaborative work in introducing the AG CHAIN Act in May 2020. The legislation provides a federal tax holiday and payroll tax exemption for all essential employees in the food and agriculture industry.

Ms. Ernst in July introduced the FRNT Line Act, which offers federal tax relief for all essential workers during the public health emergency, including those in the baking industry. At the virtual ceremony, Tyler Brown from Ms. Ernst’s office accepted the award on her behalf.

Mr. Yiannas was recognized for his work helping provide bakers and other food supply sectors with much needed regulatory flexibility, practical solutions, resources and tools during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

“Frank Yiannas’ leadership with the support of the FDA team kept our workers safe and our facilities operational so our industry could continue producing a safe, steady supply of baked goods to feed America’s families,” Mr. MacKie said. “His steadfast commitment to partnering with the food industry to ensure there are commonsense solutions for essential businesses is the untold success story.”