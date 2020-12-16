LENEXA, KAN. — Tina Lambert has joined Hostess Brands, Inc. as vice president of growth and innovation. In her new role, Ms. Lambert will be responsible for advancing the brand’s innovation initiatives and ultimately delivering consumer-led product invention and growth that capitalizes on emerging trends.

Ms. Lambert, who brings more than 20 years of experience as a CPG innovation marketing professional, most recently was senior director and innovation lab leader at Tyson Foods, Inc. She also spent time at Tyson as senior director of foodservice innovation, senior director of disruptive innovation, senior director of innovation strategy and planning, and director of innovation strategy and planning. Prior to Tyson she was marketing director of meals and desserts innovation at Kraft Foods Group. Earlier, she was brand manager and senior brand manager of marketing innovation at Kellogg Co.

She received a bachelor’s degree in marketing and international business at the University of Cincinnati College of Business.

“As consumer taste preferences continue to evolve, and as we see an upward shift in snacking behaviors, innovation is going to be a big growth-driver for us,” said Andrew P. Callahan, chief executive officer of Hostess. “Tina’s vast experience in this area will be a tremendous asset as we continue to support our commitment to product innovation that resonates with consumers and brings moments of joy to daily life.”