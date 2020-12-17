MEXICO CITY — Environmental organization Sachamama, known for its work on climate change and climate communications, has recognized Daniel Servitje as one of its 100 most influential Latinos committed to climate action. Mr. Servitje is president and chief executive officer of Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV.

The list compiled by Sachamama seeks to highlight the most influential leaders in the Latino community for having promoted the environmental fight, sustainability and actions against the climate and environmental emergency that humanity is experiencing. The list includes executives from well-known companies, high-profile politicians, academics, activists, journalists, Nobel laureates and entertainment stars.

“The 100 selected are recognized and committed personalities in their sector, who through their work promote global awareness about the climate emergency and the need to implement solutions that help us live in balance with our planet,” said Carlos Zegarra, executive director of Sachamama.

Commenting during the recent No Planet B Latino Summit, Mr. Servitje said companies that have a global footprint have the ability to positively influence all communities because they are companies that have a visibility and a commitment that makes them transparent in every way. He added that large, global companies add up and must help push with local suppliers and thus all contribute to combat climate change.

The No Planet B Latino Summit aims to highlight Latino leadership in the fight against climate change and promote the implementation of the Paris agreement and the sustainable development goals of the 2030 agenda.