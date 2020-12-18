RICHMOND, VA.— Alexander Beuschlein has been named Midwest regional account manager for the United States at AMF Bakery Systems, a global bakery equipment manufacturer. In this role, Mr. Beuschlein will build client relationships and strengthen production line support for customers in specialty segments.

“Mr. Beuschlein’s goal is to help solidify AMF’s position as the baking partner of choice for commercial bakeries around the world,” said Guillaume Joly, director of sales, US and Canada for the specialty baked foods segments. “His in-depth knowledge of sheeting, depositing and laminating applications will contribute to the company’s success in delivering the most optimal production solutions for bakers producing artisan breads, pizzas, cakes and other specialty baked goods.”

Prior to joining AMF, Mr. Beuschlein held a variety of sales and customer service roles within the North American baking and German banking industries. Most recently, he was the North American area sales manager at Fritsch, a Multivac company.

“My focus is always on the customer and his or her needs, so I am aware of the constant need to align customer requirements with our internal capabilities and capacities,” Mr. Beuschlein said. “This transparency allows us to build customer relationships centered on trust and performance that ultimately ensure enduring success for both parties. I am highly committed to dedicating all my knowledge, passion and empathy to achieving this goal with AMF.”

Mr. Beuschlein will be based in Montreal as he supports customers throughout the midwestern United States.