KANSAS CITY — Lindsay Preisinger has joined Shick Esteve, an integrated ingredient automation system supplier, as business development manager. In her new role, she will oversee the introduction of the company’s system and automation technologies to both new and existing customers.

“Ms. Preisinger exhibited the character, work ethic and sincere customer focus that is at the core of our team,” said Jason Stricker, director of sales and marketing, Shick Esteve. “We immediately knew she was a perfect fit to the Shick Esteve family.”

Prior to joining Shick Esteve, Ms. Preisinger worked in the food and beverage field, most recently on the packaging side, Mr. Stricker noted. She has held busines development positions at Morris Packaging, Printpack and IPL, inc.