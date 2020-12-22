Low-carb bread is coming back right in time for the new year when consumers’ minds turn to dieting to fulfill those resolutions to lose weight.

Aunt Millie’s Bakeries, Fort Wayne, Ind., is rolling out Live Carb Smart bread that contains one net carb per slice and is considered an excellent source of fiber. The Carb Smart product line includes white, wheat and 5-Seed bread varieties that are keto-friendly, vegan and contains no high-fructose corn syrup.

Meanwhile, Chicago-based Alpha Baking Co. also rolled out Natural Ovens Keto-Friendly bread and buns that also offer a cleaner label. Consumers who are on the strict keto diet typically must cut out all carbohydrates. That means no bread. For those dieters who are reducing carbs, however, Natural Ovens Keto-Friendly bread and buns provide a balance. The white bread has 12 grams of carbohydrates and 12 grams of dietary fiber per slice while each bun features 26 grams of carbs and 25 grams of fiber.

“I think keto is popular because it works,” said Tim Lotesto, senior director, national retail key accounts for Alpha Baking, told Baking & Snack recently. “It may not work for everyone, but those who benefit often see dramatic results.”

He added that people on the keto diet have told Alpha about how much they miss eating bread.

“That led us to begin the process of developing a keto-friendly bread that people could enjoy without ‘cheating,’” he added.

Yes, low-carb bread is a good fit for fitness-minded dieters who want to lose weight in the new year … until they give up again on their new resolutions.