PHILADELPHIA — Baking Innovation, a consulting firm based in Philadelphia, has developed Hemp N’ Seeds, a rustic French bread mix for home bakers. The first commercial production will be available early in 2021, said Richard Charpentier, owner.

The mix creates bread with 19 grams of whole grains per slice along with 14 grams of fiber and 5 grams of protein. The mix contains hemp protein and hemps seeds, both of which are viewed as Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) by the US Food and Drug Administration.

“Hemp seeds or hemp hearts are seeds that have been hulled or shelled while hemp protein is the powder form of hemp seeds,” said Mr. Charpentier, a certified master baker (CMB) who previously worked for companies such as Flowers Foods, Inc. and Hostess Brands.

The protein digestibility-corrected amino acid score (PDCAAS) for hemp protein ranges from 0.83 to 0.92, he said. A perfect score is 1.0. Milk protein, which has a 1.0 score, and wheat protein, 0.45, also are found in Hemp N’ Seeds.

“Whole milk protein brings sweetness while hemp protein brings an earthy, nutty flavor,” Mr. Charpentier said. “Wheat protein flavor is neutral and enhances the flavors of other proteins when combined.”

Besides hemp seeds, the baking mix contains flaxseeds, sesame seeds and sunflower seeds. Flaxseeds are a source of alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), a plant-based omega-3 fatty acid. Sesame seeds are a source of natural oils, lignans, antioxidants, protein, dietary fiber and vitamins and minerals like calcium, iron, potassium, phosphorus, magnesium, B-vitamins and vitamin E. Sunflower seeds contain essential fatty acids like omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, and they deliver vitamin E and vitamin B to the body.

The mix contains wheat flour and barley, too. Wheat flour contains fiber, vitamins, minerals, bran and germ, Mr. Charpentier said, while whole barley contains high levels of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals, which provide satiety benefits.

“Both are rich in vitamins and minerals as well as dietary fiber and improve digestive health,” he said. “Whole barley has a unique functional ability for high water absorption while whole wheat provides the necessary gluten to allow the breads to rise. In terms of taste, barley brings the sweet malt notes while providing a soft texture. Whole wheat provides a nutty flavor and chewy texture. The optimum combination of both barley and whole wheat can be both delicious and nutritious.”

Baking Innovation was created in March 2019 with the goal of providing product development for specific categories such as high protein, high fiber and clean label. The company serves an array of clients, from large consumer packaged goods companies to startups.