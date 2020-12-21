WASHINGTON — The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office granted a range of patents to inventors of equipment, ingredients and processes related to the baking industry from Aug. 4 to Sept. 1, 2020.

Bun press for no-mess sandwich

This invention shapes the interior of an already baked, sliced bun, The device comprises a set of dies that is pressed into the top and bottom halves of a single or a number of baked, sliced buns to provide an interior cavity.

Inside this interior, the bun can contain messy, liquid-like or “sloppy joe” fillings, melted cheese, meatballs, tomato sauce and the like.

US Patent No. 10,729,146 (Aug. 4, 2020) J. Rowe, assigned to J. Rowe, Carol Stream, Ill.

Steam controls for multi-zone oven

A multi-compartment oven providing steam-assisted baking employs active venting to provide improved humidity control and reduced humidity leakage between closely adjacent compartments.

US Patent No. 10,729,144 (Aug. 4, 2020), P. McKee, et. al., assigned to Alto-Shaam, Menomonee Falls, Wis.

New starch for convenience foods

This patent demostrates a process for modifying starches by atomizing an aqueous slurry of a non-pregelatinized, granular, high-amylose starch into an internal chamber in a bi-fluid nozzle of a dryer. Afterward, the process calls for treating the atomized slurry, in the internal chamber, with medium pressure steam. This slurry of partially treated starch granules is discharged into a reactor where it is contacted with superheated steam to produce dry, particulate, cold water-swelling, intact, high-amylose starch granules. The starch is useful in making food items, especially confectionery and convenience food products.

US Patent No. 10,743,560, Aug. 18, 2020) M. Berckmans, et. al., assigned to Cargill, Inc., Wayzata, Minn.

Making a pocket bun for filled baked foods

This patent shows a method for creating a pocketed bun by pumping air into a portion of bread dough through a tube to produce an air pocket, then baking par-baked or fully baked bun. The process requires cutting the bun into two separate pieces that both have a cavity, where each of the first and second cavities are at least partially formed from the air pocket.

US Patent No. 10,743,549 (Aug 18, 2020), J. Huang Yu, assigned to J. Huang Yu, Beverly Hills, Calif.

Filling for a baked goods or chocolate products

A tempered filling composed of at least one powdered food ingredient and a fat blend is deposited onto at least one surface of a bakery product to form a filled baked good.

US Patent No. 10,757,956, (Sept. 1, 2020) J. Rabault, et. al., assigned to Generale Biscuit, Clamart, France.