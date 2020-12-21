BOSTON — Mark’s Mindful Munchies launched with its flagship product: Pop Bitties.

Pop Bitties are light, crunchy, air-popped chips combining brown rice, quinoa and chia with 100% whole grain sorghum. Available in Pink Himalayan Salt, maple and sea salt, hickory BBQ and vegan sour cream and onion flavors, the snacks are Non-GMO Project verified, certified gluten-free, vegan, corn-free, and tree-nut and peanut-free. Each serving contains 120 calories.

Mark’s Mindful Munchies was founded by Mark Andrus, the original founder and product developer behind Stacy’s Pita Chips.

“We are proud to be launching a snack food that is made from the highest-quality ingredients, tastes great, is good for the body, and is responsibly made,” Mr. Andrus said. “I founded this company based on the belief that snacking should be fun, delicious, and mindful. With its bright and bold packaging, our four versatile flavors, and our commitment to sustainability, Pop Bitties truly embodies our snacking philosophy.”