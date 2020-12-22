LONDON — Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Inc. is giving vegan consumers something to look forward to in the new year with the announcement it will be introducing a Krispy Kreme Original Glazed vegan donut.

The donut, which features a new vegan-friendly recipe without the egg and milk ingredients, initially will be offered only in the United Kingdom and only through the company’s online portal for delivery. The donuts are currently available for preorder with shipments set to begin on Jan. 5, 2021.

“Our Original Glazed vegan donuts are produced in the same factory which also creates our other donuts and uses shared equipment — we have taken all reasonable steps to minimize the risk of cross contamination,” Krispy Kreme said. “There is a full clean down of all areas on site, and production is scheduled to produce vegan donuts before the rest of the range.”

Krispy Kreme said the United Kingdom was chosen for the launch because vegan “is a strong and growing trend” there, but added that, as with any new donut launch, it will “review and learn from talking to our fans and hope to expand further in the future.”

As for taste, Krispy Kreme said consumers should expect the same taste as Original Glazed donuts.

“We have run extensive external blind taste tests, and respondents were unable to taste the difference between the Original Glazed and the Original Glazed vegan donut,” the company said. “Delicious tastes are at the heart of what we do, and so we are so proud that our new vegan donut delivers the same delicious Original Glazed flavor we know our fans love, bringing more choices and a Krispy Kreme smile to those customers who may not have been able to enjoy our donuts before.”