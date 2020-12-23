KANSAS CITY — The American Society of Baking (ASB) selected Lee Sanders as the 2021 recipient of the organization’s Robert A. Fischer Distinguished Service Award. Ms. Sanders, senior vice president of the American Bakers Association and president of the Society of Bakery Women, was recognized for her outstanding service and leadership to the ASB and its members.

“We are proud to recognize Ms. Sanders with this award,” said Kent Van Amburg, executive director of the ASB. “ASB members know that they have a trusted friend in Ms. Sanders. She is a strong advocate for education and the role of women in the baking industry workforce. She has made numerous contributions to ASB during her 22 years of membership. In addition to serving for many years on the Advisory Committee and on a BakingTech planning committee, Ms. Sanders has served as a valuable resource to the board of directors concerning baking industry regulatory and legislative issues.”

To receive the award, the recipient must be a member of the ASB for at least 10 years, a regular BakingTech attendee and an active industry leader and decision-maker.

Ms. Sanders will accept the Robert A. Fischer Distinguished Service Award during BakingTech 2021 on Feb. 17, 2021.