The Rheon Concha Production Line includes a stress-free divider and rounder. The dough balls are misted with oil and the concha “pasta” is precisely deposited on top of the ball. It is then automatically embossed with the traditional concha look. This Mexican sweet bread roll is then ready to be proofed and baked. The concha is a very similar product to the Japanese melon bread. Both products have sweet roll dough covered by cookie dough with a beautiful design.

