BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — Kellogg Co. and McKee Foods Corp. have joined forces to develop Kellogg’s Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies Cereal.

“It’s a joyous moment to see one of our fans’ most-loved Little Debbie products — the Oatmeal Creme Pie — be transformed for a new eating experience,” said Jeff Badger, vice president of marketing at McKee Foods. “The cereal captures the flavor of Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies in a fun, new way, whether you enjoy it in a bowl with milk or straight out of the box.”

The mashup features crispy oatmeal cookie flavored cereal pieces made with cinnamon, nutmeg and molasses with a sweet, creme-like coating that mimics the flavors of a Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pie. Each 1.25-cup serving contains 170 calories and 17 grams of sugar.

“At Kellogg, we are always looking for delicious ways to surprise and excite our fans,” said Erin Storm, senior marketing director of Kellogg All Family Cereal. “The original Little Debbie snack cakes, Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies, have delighted millions of kids and adults alike for generations. With Kellogg's Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies Cereal, families can experience the iconic snack in a whole new form, building new breakfast memories while paying homage to the beloved childhood snack.”

Kellogg’s Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies Cereal is available nationwide for a suggested retail price of $3.99 for a 9.1-oz box and $5.69 for a 14.5-oz box.