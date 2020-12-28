BAYVILLE, NJ. — Mitchell Riavez, who held a distinguished CMB certification in baking and pastry arts and was senior national accounts manager for Stratas Foods LLC, passed away on Dec. 19. He was 62 years old.

Mr. Riavez earned a Certified Master Baker’s (CMB) certification from the Retail Bakers of America (RBA) in September 2002.

He loved his work in the baking industry, working for several leading bakery companies and excelling to become the national accounts manager for Stratas Foods.

Mr. Riavez was a member of the local Harley Owners Group. He enjoyed his motorcycle, playing guitar, cooking, and spending as much time with his family as possible. He will be remembered for his stories and sense of humor. His laugh was contagious. He would talk to anyone in a room and instantly make them smile.

He is preceded in death by his father Joseph Riavez, and his sisters Michelle Schindler and Suzanne Riavez.

Mr. Riavez is survived by his wife of 38 years, Maryellen Riavez; his mother, Beverly Riavez of Maine; three sons Nicholas Riavez of Bayville, Raymond DiLello of Neptune, Christopher Riavez of Tampa, Fla.; two brothers, Joseph Riavez Jr and Keith Riavez; a brother-in-law Edward Leonhard; four sisters, Lori Bertram and her husband Ray of Raritan, Kelli Riavez of Maine, Donna Regaj of Maine, Denise Works and her husband Keith of West Virginia.

He also leaves five grandchildren, Olivia and Madeline Riavez and Emily, Tyler, and Kathleen DiLello, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Funeral services were held Dec. 23 at Carmona-Bolen Home for Funerals in Toms River, NJ.