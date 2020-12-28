Tailored to individual process needs, the Charles Ross & Son Co. Double Planetary Mixer comes with an optional weighing system for quick and precise measurements throughout the batching procedure. The turnkey system consists of a mixer, weighing scale and discharge system on mobile benches that can dock to each other and transfer carts of the same height. The vessel containing finished product is simply rolled from the Double Planetary Mixer to the weighing station, and then to the discharge press for direct filling into syringes, tubes or other containers.

