HERSHEY, PA. — The Hershey Co. has unveiled its innovations for the upcoming Valentine’s Day and Easter holidays.

For Valentine’s Day, Hershey is introducing Hershey's Kisses milk chocolate Meltaway Roses, Hershey's milk chocolate Bear, Hershey's Hugs & Kisses Heart Box, Reese's Peanut Butter Rose, and Reese's Big Box O' Love.

“Whether you are a hopeless romantic or a last-minute Cupid, these new offerings are the perfect treat to make Valentine's Day extra special,” said Erin Crawford, holiday brand manager for Hershey. “Our team took our classics — Kisses candies, Hershey's chocolates, Reese's cups — and added new seasonal masterpieces that you'll want to stock up on for the entire year.”

For Easter, Hershey is rolling out Reese's Mallow-Top Peanut Butter Cups, Hershey's milk chocolate Pip Bunny, Hershey's milk chocolate Build-A-Bunny and Ice Breakers Strawberry Lemonade Duckling.

“This Easter, our star is the Reese's Mallow-Top Peanut Butter Cup,” said Michael Reese, senior brand manager, of holiday confections at Hershey. “We’ve reimagined the classic Reese's Cup by combining the top Easter flavors — milk chocolate, marshmallow and delicious Reese's peanut butter — all into one amazing cup. Yes, it's as good as it sounds.”

All Hershey’s Valentine's Day and Easter products will be available in stores nationwide for a limited time.

