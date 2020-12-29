WASHINGTON — The US Grains Council named Isabelle Ausdal as manager of ethanol trade policy and economics at the organization’s Washington headquarters.

Ms. Ausdal will assist in trade policy and economic analysis of market and policies as they relate to global ethanol and feed grain markets and USGC activities. She will be focused on providing data-driven decision support to the director of global ethanol market development.

“Isabelle is a native of Illinois and comes to us from a farming background, holding a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics from the University of Illinois and a master’s degree in legal studies from American University,” said Brian Healy, director of global ethanol market development at the USGC. “Her professional background includes significant writing and analysis experience, including briefings, policy analyses and research related to agriculture and environmental policy.”

Before joining the USGC, Ms. Ausdal held multiple government relations and policy roles, including as a law clerk, as an intern for John Deere, and as a policy intern for the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture. For the past year, she has been a policy analyst with Strategic Conservation Solutions.